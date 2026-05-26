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    IKE conducts gun shoot

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    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy video showcasing the weapons department of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducting an M2A1 .50-caliber heavy machine gun live-fire exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Apr. 22, 2026. Eisenhower departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct Sea Trials, which tests equipment and systems in preparation for future operations and is now in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008662
    VIRIN: 260422-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738096
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE conducts gun shoot, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 caliber machine gun

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