IKE conducts gun shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008662" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Navy video showcasing the weapons department of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducting an M2A1 .50-caliber heavy machine gun live-fire exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Apr. 22, 2026. Eisenhower departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct Sea Trials, which tests equipment and systems in preparation for future operations and is now in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)