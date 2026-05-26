A U.S. Navy video showcasing the weapons department of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducting an M2A1 .50-caliber heavy machine gun live-fire exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Apr. 22, 2026. Eisenhower departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct Sea Trials, which tests equipment and systems in preparation for future operations and is now in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008662
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738096
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE conducts gun shoot, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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