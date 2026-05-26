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    1440th Firefighting Tactical Group Conducts Modified CWST

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jeffrey Cross 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    1440th Fire Fighting Tactical Group provides interview after conducting Combat Water Survival Training to ensure their success for the helocast that will be conducted at Camp Grayling, Michigan over Lake Margarette, Camp Grayling, Mich., May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008646
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-KV074-1053
    Filename: DOD_111737654
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1440th Firefighting Tactical Group Conducts Modified CWST, by SGT Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Michigan Army National Guard
    MINGAT26

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