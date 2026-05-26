1440th Fire Fighting Tactical Group provides interview after conducting Combat Water Survival Training to ensure their success for the helocast that will be conducted at Camp Grayling, Michigan over Lake Margarette, Camp Grayling, Mich., May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008646
|VIRIN:
|260529-Z-KV074-1053
|Filename:
|DOD_111737654
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1440th Firefighting Tactical Group Conducts Modified CWST, by SGT Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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