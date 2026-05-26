AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing joined personnel from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Strategic Command and the Air National Guard for a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems firing qualification conducted in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, May 14-15, 2026. The qualification tested defenders’ ability to employ emerging C-sUAS capabilities against simulated ground and aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)