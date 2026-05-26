AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing joined personnel from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Strategic Command and the Air National Guard for a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems firing qualification conducted in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, May 14-15, 2026. The qualification tested defenders’ ability to employ emerging C-sUAS capabilities against simulated ground and aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008641
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737632
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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