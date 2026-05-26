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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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    CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing joined personnel from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Strategic Command and the Air National Guard for a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems firing qualification conducted in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, May 14-15, 2026. The qualification tested defenders’ ability to employ emerging C-sUAS capabilities against simulated ground and aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008641
    VIRIN: 260515-F-HE787-4001
    Filename: DOD_111737632
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US

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    This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    AFGSC
    SUAS
    Department of War
    CsUAS
    JIATF 401

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