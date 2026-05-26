Civilian firefighters from across the East Coast and international partner agencies train during the 34th Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 15, 2026. Participants completed classroom and hands-on training to improve interagency coordination, strengthen emergency response skills and prepare personnel for complex maritime incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008637
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737350
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Beyond the Shore, by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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