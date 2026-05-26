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    Training Beyond the Shore

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    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Civilian firefighters from across the East Coast and international partner agencies train during the 34th Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 15, 2026. Participants completed classroom and hands-on training to improve interagency coordination, strengthen emergency response skills and prepare personnel for complex maritime incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008637
    VIRIN: 260515-F-XD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737350
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Training Beyond the Shore, by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    Ghost Fleet
    firefifghter
    Maritime
    Fire Symposium

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