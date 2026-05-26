Joint Forces, One Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from the 128th Aviation Brigade train together at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 30, 2026. The video showcases the training environment of the 128th Aviation Brigade and highlights how joint training prepares personnel to operate alongside other military branches. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)