U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from the 128th Aviation Brigade train together at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 30, 2026. The video showcases the training environment of the 128th Aviation Brigade and highlights how joint training prepares personnel to operate alongside other military branches. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008626
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737146
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces, One Mission, by TSgt Cherish Chavez and SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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