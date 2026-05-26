Zama Pulse May - June 2026 edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines include:

- Resupply Operation at YND

- SHARP-Themed Physical Training Session

- Military Spouse Appreciation Day

- Information on Camp Zama Dental Clinic

- Volunteer Recognition on Okinawa

- Naha Naarii Dragon Boat Race

- ZMHS News Stories

- Celebrating 250th anniversary of America’s Independence

***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!