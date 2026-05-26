Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Resupply Operation at YND
- SHARP-Themed Physical Training Session
- Military Spouse Appreciation Day
- Information on Camp Zama Dental Clinic
- Volunteer Recognition on Okinawa
- Naha Naarii Dragon Boat Race
- ZMHS News Stories
- Celebrating 250th anniversary of America’s Independence
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 01:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008550
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-MS361-4442
|Filename:
|DOD_111735411
|Length:
|00:09:12
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse May - June 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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