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    How to book a ride with Carson Connector

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This video educates audiences on how to book a ride with Carson Connector through the "Ride Fountain Transit" app. The app-based system, which mirrors those used by well-known rideshare providers, links users to one of eight 15-passenger vans which will transport riders to designated pick-up/drop-off locations throughout the post’s cantonment area and Butts Airfield. The service also provides access to two off Post locations, shopping and dining at South Academy Highlands and Pikes Peak State College’s Mountain Metro transfer station.

    The service is available to Soldiers, dependent family members, Department of Army Civilians, and contractors on Fort Carson. To schedule a ride, users can download the Carson Connector app here: http://spr.ly/6187B8ZfDW or search “Ride Fountain Transit” in the app store.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008536
    VIRIN: 260528-O-PT004-1476
    Filename: DOD_111734704
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, How to book a ride with Carson Connector, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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