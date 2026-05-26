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This video educates audiences on how to book a ride with Carson Connector through the "Ride Fountain Transit" app. The app-based system, which mirrors those used by well-known rideshare providers, links users to one of eight 15-passenger vans which will transport riders to designated pick-up/drop-off locations throughout the post’s cantonment area and Butts Airfield. The service also provides access to two off Post locations, shopping and dining at South Academy Highlands and Pikes Peak State College’s Mountain Metro transfer station.



The service is available to Soldiers, dependent family members, Department of Army Civilians, and contractors on Fort Carson. To schedule a ride, users can download the Carson Connector app here: http://spr.ly/6187B8ZfDW or search “Ride Fountain Transit” in the app store.