Nutrition Resources on Fort Carson

This video highlights information on the nutrition resources available on Fort Carson. For example, Evans Army Community Hospital has dietitians that can help Soldiers and Families enhance their diet based on their nutritional goals and needs. Experts at the Armed Forces Wellness Center teach classes on boosting your metabolism, stress management, healthy sleep habits and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008533
|VIRIN:
|260525-O-PT004-1582
|Filename:
|DOD_111734644
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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