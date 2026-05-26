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    Nutrition Resources on Fort Carson

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This video highlights information on the nutrition resources available on Fort Carson. For example, Evans Army Community Hospital has dietitians that can help Soldiers and Families enhance their diet based on their nutritional goals and needs. Experts at the Armed Forces Wellness Center teach classes on boosting your metabolism, stress management, healthy sleep habits and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 16:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008533
    VIRIN: 260525-O-PT004-1582
    Filename: DOD_111734644
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Nutrition Resources on Fort Carson, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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