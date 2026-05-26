Drones: Mission Transformed

505963-A
New threats. Faster missions.
The military needed drones faster.
DLA found a way to deliver capability in days or weeks — not years.
This is what transformation looks like.
Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3QUibd3gHw
#Drones #Innovation #DLATroopSupport #Military #Logistics #MissionTransformed #TechDriven
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008516
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-LU733-9372
|PIN:
|505963
|Filename:
|DOD_111734429
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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