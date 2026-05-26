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    Drones: Mission Transformed

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    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505963-A
    New threats. Faster missions.

    The military needed drones faster.
    DLA found a way to deliver capability in days or weeks — not years.

    This is what transformation looks like.

    Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3QUibd3gHw

    #Drones #Innovation #DLATroopSupport #Military #Logistics #MissionTransformed #TechDriven

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008516
    VIRIN: 260528-O-LU733-9372
    PIN: 505963
    Filename: DOD_111734429
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Drones: Mission Transformed, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #drones

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