Arkansas National Guard soldiers head home

A B-Roll package to include preparation of Soldiers before loading the plane, and off-loading the plane at Joint-Base Andrews, MD, May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008512
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-LR027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734336
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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