(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guard soldiers head home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A B-Roll package to include preparation of Soldiers before loading the plane, and off-loading the plane at Joint-Base Andrews, MD, May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008512
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-LR027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734336
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard soldiers head home, by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DCNG
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    142nd Field Artillery Brigade
    DCSAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video