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    Around the MHS - May 28, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 25-29, 2026, covers the 2026 MHS Conference in Dallas, Texas, where government, military, and industry health care professionals are convening to share knowledge, lessons learned, and innovations in the MHS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1008509
    VIRIN: 260528-O-TR188-8398
    Filename: DOD_111734301
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

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    This work, Around the MHS - May 28, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    around, mhs, conference, 2026, Bass, Tata, Dallas, May, healthcare, innovation

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