This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 25-29, 2026, covers the 2026 MHS Conference in Dallas, Texas, where government, military, and industry health care professionals are convening to share knowledge, lessons learned, and innovations in the MHS.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1008509
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-TR188-8398
|Filename:
|DOD_111734301
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 28, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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