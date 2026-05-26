Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2026. (Narrated)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008479
|VIRIN:
|260520-X-DW038-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733890
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, GT256 Minuteman ICBM Test Launch (Narrated), by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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