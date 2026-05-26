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    GT256 Minuteman ICBM Test Launch (Narrated)

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    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2026. (Narrated)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008479
    VIRIN: 260520-X-DW038-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733890
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, GT256 Minuteman ICBM Test Launch (Narrated), by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    icbm
    usaf
    ussf
    minuteman
    vsfb
    SLD30

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