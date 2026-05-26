The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Capabilities Exercise, held at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 6, 2026, demonstrated a glimpse of what U.S. Army EOD provides to close combat forces, special operations, and civil authorities across all multi-domain operations.
Hosted by the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the EOD CAPEX showcased how U.S. Army EOD is a vital component of homeland defense and the continuum from competition to armed conflict.
U.S. Army EOD preserves freedom of maneuver, lethality and reduces risk to enable U.S. forces to fight and win.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008470
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-FJ565-9814
|PIN:
|202605-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111733692
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th CBRNE Command's EOD capabilities excercise, by SPC Parker Dickey, PFC Alexis Fischer and Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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