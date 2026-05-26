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    20th CBRNE Command's EOD capabilities excercise

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Parker Dickey, Pfc. Alexis Fischer and Marshall Mason

    20th CBRNE Command

    The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Capabilities Exercise, held at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 6, 2026, demonstrated a glimpse of what U.S. Army EOD provides to close combat forces, special operations, and civil authorities across all multi-domain operations.

    Hosted by the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the EOD CAPEX showcased how U.S. Army EOD is a vital component of homeland defense and the continuum from competition to armed conflict.

    U.S. Army EOD preserves freedom of maneuver, lethality and reduces risk to enable U.S. forces to fight and win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008470
    VIRIN: 260506-A-FJ565-9814
    PIN: 202605-B
    Filename: DOD_111733692
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 20th CBRNE Command's EOD capabilities excercise, by SPC Parker Dickey, PFC Alexis Fischer and Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    75th Ranger Regiment
    52nd EOD Group
    18th ABN Corps
    192nd EOD Battalion
    Fort Bragg
    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

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