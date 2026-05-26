20th CBRNE Command's EOD capabilities excercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Capabilities Exercise, held at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 6, 2026, demonstrated a glimpse of what U.S. Army EOD provides to close combat forces, special operations, and civil authorities across all multi-domain operations.



Hosted by the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the EOD CAPEX showcased how U.S. Army EOD is a vital component of homeland defense and the continuum from competition to armed conflict.



U.S. Army EOD preserves freedom of maneuver, lethality and reduces risk to enable U.S. forces to fight and win.