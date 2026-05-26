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    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 4

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    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. This episode includes prescribed fire operations on Wake Island, military family housing renovations at Yokota Air Base, and the Air Force's victory at the 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship.

    Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 10:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1008462
    VIRIN: 260528-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733599
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 4, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Around The Globe, AFIMSC, AFCEC, Wake Island, Yokota, Esports

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