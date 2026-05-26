This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. This episode includes prescribed fire operations on Wake Island, military family housing renovations at Yokota Air Base, and the Air Force's victory at the 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship.
Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1008462
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733599
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 4, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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