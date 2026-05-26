Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008462" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. This episode includes prescribed fire operations on Wake Island, military family housing renovations at Yokota Air Base, and the Air Force's victory at the 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship.



Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.