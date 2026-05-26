35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests combat readiness with drone strike exercise

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Blomberg, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks about the importance of realistic and surprise training following a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Blomberg emphasized that unpredictable training scenarios strengthen Airmen’s ability to respond under pressure and prepare the 35th Fighter Wing to operate effectively during real-world contingencies and contested operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 23:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008422
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VQ736-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111732834
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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