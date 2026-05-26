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    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests combat readiness with drone strike exercise

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Blomberg, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks about the importance of realistic and surprise training following a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Blomberg emphasized that unpredictable training scenarios strengthen Airmen’s ability to respond under pressure and prepare the 35th Fighter Wing to operate effectively during real-world contingencies and contested operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008422
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VQ736-1002
    Filename: DOD_111732834
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    combat readiness
    35th Fighter Wing
    drone
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron
    training
    Misawa Air Base

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