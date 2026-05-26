35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests combat readiness with drone strike exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008422" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Blomberg, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks about the importance of realistic and surprise training following a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Blomberg emphasized that unpredictable training scenarios strengthen Airmen’s ability to respond under pressure and prepare the 35th Fighter Wing to operate effectively during real-world contingencies and contested operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)