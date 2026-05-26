Montana National Guard hosts historic 163rd transformation ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Montana Army National Guard redesignated the 1st Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment as the 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry Regiment during a transformation ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, May 27, 2026. The ceremony honored more than a century of service and recognized the battalion’s transition into a new organizational structure aligned with the Army’s evolving force requirements. The event included the presentation of the Superior Unit Award streamer for exceptionally meritorious service during the unit’s 2021–2022 deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations, a ceremonial patch transition to the 1889th Regional Support Group, leadership remarks and unit formations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey/Master Sgt. Micheal Touchette)