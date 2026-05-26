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    Montana National Guard hosts historic 163rd transformation ceremony

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette and Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Montana Army National Guard redesignated the 1st Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment as the 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry Regiment during a transformation ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, May 27, 2026. The ceremony honored more than a century of service and recognized the battalion’s transition into a new organizational structure aligned with the Army’s evolving force requirements. The event included the presentation of the Superior Unit Award streamer for exceptionally meritorious service during the unit’s 2021–2022 deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations, a ceremonial patch transition to the 1889th Regional Support Group, leadership remarks and unit formations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey/Master Sgt. Micheal Touchette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008398
    VIRIN: 260527-F-WT312-3710
    Filename: DOD_111732448
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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    This work, Montana National Guard hosts historic 163rd transformation ceremony, by MSgt Michael Touchette and SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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