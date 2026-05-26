Understanding the Medical Continuation (MEDCON) Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video outlines the Medical Continuation (MEDCON) program, a vital case-management initiative for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members who experience a service-connected injury, illness, or disease. The program ensures Airmen receive continued medical care to either return to duty or transition into the Disability Evaluation System. Managed by the Air Reserve Component Case Management Division (ARCCMD) at the Air Force Personnel Center, MEDCON provides full-time orders for medical treatment when a Line of Duty (LOD) condition prevents a member from meeting military standards. Eligible Airmen are encouraged to report injuries within 24 hours and can initiate a MEDCON request through their servicing medical unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)