This video outlines the Medical Continuation (MEDCON) program, a vital case-management initiative for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members who experience a service-connected injury, illness, or disease. The program ensures Airmen receive continued medical care to either return to duty or transition into the Disability Evaluation System. Managed by the Air Reserve Component Case Management Division (ARCCMD) at the Air Force Personnel Center, MEDCON provides full-time orders for medical treatment when a Line of Duty (LOD) condition prevents a member from meeting military standards. Eligible Airmen are encouraged to report injuries within 24 hours and can initiate a MEDCON request through their servicing medical unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008383
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-XX948-1498
|Filename:
|DOD_111732003
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding the Medical Continuation (MEDCON) Program, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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