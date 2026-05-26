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    Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony

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    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Michael Hong 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    he Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts its 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored 14 fallen Air Advisors and Combat Aviation Advisors whose names are memorialized by the foundation, including the NATO Air Training Command-Afghanistan Nine and five additional advisors added to the memorial. The event included the posting of the colors, keynote remarks, the reading of each fallen advisor’s name, 14 rings of a ceremonial bell and a memorial coin tradition for attendees to pay their respects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Michael Hong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 13:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008356
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-HS795-1003
    Filename: DOD_111731057
    Length: 00:20:41
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US

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