Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

he Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts its 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored 14 fallen Air Advisors and Combat Aviation Advisors whose names are memorialized by the foundation, including the NATO Air Training Command-Afghanistan Nine and five additional advisors added to the memorial. The event included the posting of the colors, keynote remarks, the reading of each fallen advisor’s name, 14 rings of a ceremonial bell and a memorial coin tradition for attendees to pay their respects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Michael Hong)