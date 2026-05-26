Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony

he Air Advisor Memorial Foundation hosts its 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored 14 fallen Air Advisors and Combat Aviation Advisors whose names are memorialized by the foundation, including the NATO Air Training Command-Afghanistan Nine and five additional advisors added to the memorial. The event included the posting of the colors, keynote remarks, the reading of each fallen advisor’s name, 14 rings of a ceremonial bell and a memorial coin tradition for attendees to pay their respects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Michael Hong)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008356
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-HS795-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111731057
|Length:
|00:20:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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