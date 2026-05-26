Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The cadets learned how multiple career fields at Barksdale all contribute to the mission of power projection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008346
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730686
|Length:
|00:11:35
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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