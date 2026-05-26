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    Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The cadets learned how multiple career fields at Barksdale all contribute to the mission of power projection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008346
    VIRIN: 260511-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730686
    Length: 00:11:35
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    career fair
    2nd Bomb Wing AFGSC
    Texas A&M ROTC

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