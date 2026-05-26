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    Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Tours like these connect future officers with Airmen and real-world mission sets to provide cadets with a deeper understanding of strategic deterrence, leadership, and the Profession of Arms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008345
    VIRIN: 260508-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730666
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    career fair
    2nd Bomb Wing AFGSC
    Texas A&M ROTC

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