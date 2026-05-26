Texas A&M cadets visit the 2nd Bomb Wing during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Tours like these connect future officers with Airmen and real-world mission sets to provide cadets with a deeper understanding of strategic deterrence, leadership, and the Profession of Arms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008345
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730666
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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