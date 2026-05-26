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    Police Week Battle of the Badges 2026

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron and 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a “Battle of the Badges” obstacle course during Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 19, 2026. The 2nd Bomb Wing dedicated an observance week to show gratitude to personnel in law enforcement, recognizing their efforts in protecting assets critical to the 2 BW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008337
    VIRIN: 260519-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730550
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Police Week Battle of the Badges 2026, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    battle of the badges
    Louisiana
    Police Week 2026

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