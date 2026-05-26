Police Week Battle of the Badges 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008337" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron and 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a “Battle of the Badges” obstacle course during Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 19, 2026. The 2nd Bomb Wing dedicated an observance week to show gratitude to personnel in law enforcement, recognizing their efforts in protecting assets critical to the 2 BW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)