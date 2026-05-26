Police Week Battle of the Badges 2026

Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron and 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a “Battle of the Badges” obstacle course during Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 19, 2026. The 2nd Bomb Wing dedicated an observance week to show gratitude to personnel in law enforcement, recognizing their efforts in protecting assets critical to the 2 BW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008337
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730550
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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