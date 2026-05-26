This video shows Law Enforcement Agencies when an Equipment Custody Receipt (ECR) is required and how to fill it out.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 06:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008328
|VIRIN:
|260522-D-D0441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730225
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipment Custody Receipt (ECR) Training Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.