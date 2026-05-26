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    Equipment Custody Receipt (ECR) Training Video

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    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video shows Law Enforcement Agencies when an Equipment Custody Receipt (ECR) is required and how to fill it out.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008328
    VIRIN: 260522-D-D0441-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730225
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: US

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    This work, Equipment Custody Receipt (ECR) Training Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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