505937-I
“DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 9, Andrew Strohmetz, Quality Assurance Specialist at DLA Troop Support, discusses how streamlining uniform designs across all military services could help reinforce the U.S. defense supply chain against a shrinking domestic textile industry. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/”
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008298
|VIRIN:
|260527-O-LU733-2986
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111729679
|Length:
|00:17:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/Andrew Strohmetz, Quality Assurance Specialist, DLA Troop Support (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.