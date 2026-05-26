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    DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/Andrew Strohmetz, Quality Assurance Specialist, DLA Troop Support (open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505937-I
    “DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 9, Andrew Strohmetz, Quality Assurance Specialist at DLA Troop Support, discusses how streamlining uniform designs across all military services could help reinforce the U.S. defense supply chain against a shrinking domestic textile industry. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008298
    VIRIN: 260527-O-LU733-2986
    PIN: 505937
    Filename: DOD_111729679
    Length: 00:17:44
    Location: US

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