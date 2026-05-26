Trinidad and Tobago Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

Trinidad and Tobago government and military leaders observe an air and sea power demonstration on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008291
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-DL801-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111729567
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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