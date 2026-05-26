Guyana Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

Guyana government and military leaders — to include President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali — observe a sea power demonstration and tour the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gina Gallia)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008285
|VIRIN:
|260523-N-JG278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729534
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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