U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, Soldiers, veterans, family members and community partners gather for a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members through commemorative remarks, wreath presentations by veterans and community organizations, a 21-gun salute by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, and musical tributes by the 25th Infantry Division Band, including the playing of “Taps.”
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 17:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008267
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-TO519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729271
|Length:
|00:27:47
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
No keywords found.