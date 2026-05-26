(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, Soldiers, veterans, family members and community partners gather for a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members through commemorative remarks, wreath presentations by veterans and community organizations, a 21-gun salute by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, and musical tributes by the 25th Infantry Division Band, including the playing of “Taps.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008267
    VIRIN: 260525-A-TO519-2001
    Filename: DOD_111729271
    Length: 00:27:47
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    Remembrance Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video