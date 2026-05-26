DLA Agency Town Hall, May 20, 2026

From AI and modernization to workforce priorities and the future of logistics—hear directly from DLA leadership. Watch DLA Director LTG Simerly’s May 20, 2026, Global Town Hall.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008265
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-GC213-3850
|PIN:
|505973
|Filename:
|DOD_111729183
|Length:
|01:34:48
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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