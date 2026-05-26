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    DLA Agency Town Hall, May 20, 2026

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    From AI and modernization to workforce priorities and the future of logistics—hear directly from DLA leadership. Watch DLA Director LTG Simerly’s May 20, 2026, Global Town Hall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008265
    VIRIN: 260520-O-GC213-3850
    PIN: 505973
    Filename: DOD_111729183
    Length: 01:34:48
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Agency Town Hall, May 20, 2026, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Logisatics Agency
    Agency Town Hall

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