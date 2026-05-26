Memorial Day 2026 | A Weekend of Remembrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008237" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Beginning with the annual “Flags In” tradition, followed by Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Memorial Day weekend is a time of remembrance and reflection at Arlington National Cemetery.



Speaking from the Memorial Amphitheater, President Donald J. Trump highlighted the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, reminding the nation that "there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day."



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)