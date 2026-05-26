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    Memorial Day 2026 | A Weekend of Remembrance

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Beginning with the annual “Flags In” tradition, followed by Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Memorial Day weekend is a time of remembrance and reflection at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Speaking from the Memorial Amphitheater, President Donald J. Trump highlighted the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, reminding the nation that "there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day."

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008237
    VIRIN: 260525-A-ET384-3239
    Filename: DOD_111728535
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 | A Weekend of Remembrance, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Flags In
    ANC
    president
    Flowers of Remembrance

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