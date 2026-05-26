Beginning with the annual “Flags In” tradition, followed by Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Memorial Day weekend is a time of remembrance and reflection at Arlington National Cemetery.
Speaking from the Memorial Amphitheater, President Donald J. Trump highlighted the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, reminding the nation that "there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day."
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008237
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-ET384-3239
|Filename:
|DOD_111728535
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 | A Weekend of Remembrance, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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