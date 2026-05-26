Official Unveiling Ceremony of the 70th Anniversary Alliance Artwork donated by Mr. Seol

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The official unveiling ceremony of the 70th Anniversary Alliance Artwork. This piece commemorates the seven-decade-long alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, symbolizing their enduring partnership and shared sacrifices.

This artwork commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Signed in Washington D.C. on October 1, 1953, two months after the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, the treaty commits both countries to provide mutual aid in the event of armed attack and permits the United States to station military forces in South Korea.

The story of 'Alliance 70' reflects a three-generation commitment to the U.S.-ROK partnership. It began with the artist’s father, an ROK Marine Warrant Officer who served alongside U.S. forces during the Korean War. This heritage inspired the artist to pursue his American Dream, a journey that continues today through his son, Jason Seol. As a U.S. Army Reservist and the G-35 Deputy Chief at First Army, Jason’s service embodies the dedication both nations have contributed over the last 75 years. Ultimately, their story aims to inspire future generations and highlight the critical importance of maintaining this ironclad alliance.