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    Benelux Freedom 250 Shoutout

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Service members and civilians assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gather to wish America a happy 250th birthday at SHAPE, Belgium, May 26, 2026. U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and civilian personnel came together to celebrate 250 years of American history, service and partnership within the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008197
    VIRIN: 260526-F-LK778-7582
    Filename: DOD_111727759
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Benelux Freedom 250 Shoutout, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    happy birthday
    SHAPE
    250th Anniversary
    shoutout
    freedom 250

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