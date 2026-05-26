Benelux Freedom 250 Shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008197" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Service members and civilians assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gather to wish America a happy 250th birthday at SHAPE, Belgium, May 26, 2026. U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and civilian personnel came together to celebrate 250 years of American history, service and partnership within the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)