U.S. Service members and civilians assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gather to wish America a happy 250th birthday at SHAPE, Belgium, May 26, 2026. U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and civilian personnel came together to celebrate 250 years of American history, service and partnership within the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008197
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-LK778-7582
|Filename:
|DOD_111727759
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Benelux Freedom 250 Shoutout, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.