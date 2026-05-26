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    145th Communications Squadron hosts Expeditionary Skills Training

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    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 145th Communications Squadron hosts an Expeditionary Skills Training on land navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) at Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain, N.C., May 1, 2026. This training event focused on core warfighting skills to ensure Airmen remain ready to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008188
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-IA063-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727688
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 145th Communications Squadron hosts Expeditionary Skills Training, by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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