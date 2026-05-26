145th Communications Squadron hosts Expeditionary Skills Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 145th Communications Squadron hosts an Expeditionary Skills Training on land navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) at Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain, N.C., May 1, 2026. This training event focused on core warfighting skills to ensure Airmen remain ready to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)