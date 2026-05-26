145th Communications Squadron hosts Expeditionary Skills Training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 145th Communications Squadron hosts an Expeditionary Skills Training on land navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) at Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain, N.C., May 1, 2026. This training event focused on core warfighting skills to ensure Airmen remain ready to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008188
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-IA063-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727688
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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