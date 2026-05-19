Interview: Brig. Gen. John Mountford Memorial Day Brittany American Cemetery, France

Interview with Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Readiness, for a Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Brittany American Cemetery, France, May 24, 2026.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 09:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008165
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-HJ874-5439
|Filename:
|DOD_111727282
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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