U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Chiles, commander of American Forces Network Pacific, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2026. During the interview, Chiles discussed the future direction of AFN. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 21:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008138
|VIRIN:
|260518-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111726559
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Commander of AFN Pacific, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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