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    Radio Around the Region: Interview with Commander of AFN Pacific

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Chiles, commander of American Forces Network Pacific, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2026. During the interview, Chiles discussed the future direction of AFN. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008138
    VIRIN: 260518-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111726559
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Radio around the Region
    American Forces Network
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Commander of AFN Pacific

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