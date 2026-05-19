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    DCNG Commanding General Memorial Day Message 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, reminds Americans that Memorial Day is more than a holiday or seasonal tradition — it is a solemn time to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation. From ceremonies and parades to flags placed at cemeteries and moments of silence, Americans commemorate the fallen through acts of gratitude and respect. The freedoms enjoyed today were secured through the courage and selflessness of heroes, both known and unknown, whose sacrifices will never be forgotten. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008131
    VIRIN: 260525-F-PL327-5109
    Filename: DOD_111726217
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, DCNG Commanding General Memorial Day Message 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard, DCSafe, jtfdc, Memorial Day, National Guard

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