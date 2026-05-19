DCNG Commanding General Memorial Day Message 2026

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, reminds Americans that Memorial Day is more than a holiday or seasonal tradition — it is a solemn time to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation. From ceremonies and parades to flags placed at cemeteries and moments of silence, Americans commemorate the fallen through acts of gratitude and respect. The freedoms enjoyed today were secured through the courage and selflessness of heroes, both known and unknown, whose sacrifices will never be forgotten. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008131
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-PL327-5109
|Filename:
|DOD_111726217
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
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|0
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|0
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