DCNG Commanding General Memorial Day Message 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, reminds Americans that Memorial Day is more than a holiday or seasonal tradition — it is a solemn time to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation. From ceremonies and parades to flags placed at cemeteries and moments of silence, Americans commemorate the fallen through acts of gratitude and respect. The freedoms enjoyed today were secured through the courage and selflessness of heroes, both known and unknown, whose sacrifices will never be forgotten. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)