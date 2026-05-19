(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: U.S. honors Memorial Day at Normandy American Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on May 24, 2026.Normandy American Cemetery stands on the site of the temporary American St. Laurent Cemetery, established by the U.S. 1st Army June 8, 1944, making it the first American cemetery on western European soil during World War II. Today, the site contains the graves of approximately 9,400 U.S. military personnel, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. In addition, approximately 1,600 names of the missing are inscribed on the Walls of the Missing.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008113
    VIRIN: 260524-F-HJ874-4762
    Filename: DOD_111725981
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: U.S. honors Memorial Day at Normandy American Cemetery, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    French Republic (France)
    MemDay26EUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video