BROLL: U.S. honors Memorial Day at Normandy American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on May 24, 2026.Normandy American Cemetery stands on the site of the temporary American St. Laurent Cemetery, established by the U.S. 1st Army June 8, 1944, making it the first American cemetery on western European soil during World War II. Today, the site contains the graves of approximately 9,400 U.S. military personnel, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. In addition, approximately 1,600 names of the missing are inscribed on the Walls of the Missing.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)