U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on May 24, 2026.Normandy American Cemetery stands on the site of the temporary American St. Laurent Cemetery, established by the U.S. 1st Army June 8, 1944, making it the first American cemetery on western European soil during World War II. Today, the site contains the graves of approximately 9,400 U.S. military personnel, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. In addition, approximately 1,600 names of the missing are inscribed on the Walls of the Missing.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008113
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-HJ874-4762
|Filename:
|DOD_111725981
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BROLL: U.S. honors Memorial Day at Normandy American Cemetery, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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