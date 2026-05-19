BROLL: Memorial Day at Brittany American Cemetery

U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 24, 2026.The Brittany American Cemetery and Memorial in France covers 28 acres of rolling farm country near the eastern edge of Brittany and contains the remains of 4,404 of American service members, most of whom lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany Campaigns of 1944.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008112
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-HJ874-7813
|Filename:
|DOD_111725979
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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