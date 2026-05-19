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    BROLL: Memorial Day at Brittany American Cemetery

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    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 24, 2026.The Brittany American Cemetery and Memorial in France covers 28 acres of rolling farm country near the eastern edge of Brittany and contains the remains of 4,404 of American service members, most of whom lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany Campaigns of 1944.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008112
    VIRIN: 260524-F-HJ874-7813
    Filename: DOD_111725979
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, BROLL: Memorial Day at Brittany American Cemetery, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    French Republic (France)
    MemDay26EUR

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