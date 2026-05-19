BROLL: Memorial Day at Brittany American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and French military personnel participate in a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 24, 2026.The Brittany American Cemetery and Memorial in France covers 28 acres of rolling farm country near the eastern edge of Brittany and contains the remains of 4,404 of American service members, most of whom lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany Campaigns of 1944.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)