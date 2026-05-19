Memorial Day 2026 Flanders Field American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Flanders Field American Cemetery, Waregem, Belgium, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of the cemetery, graves and wreaths, crowd shots, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Hank Taylor, United States Military Representative to NATO and Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Sandoval)