Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Flanders Field American Cemetery, Waregem, Belgium, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of the cemetery, graves and wreaths, crowd shots, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Hank Taylor, United States Military Representative to NATO and Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008099
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725781
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day 2026 Flanders Field American Cemetery, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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