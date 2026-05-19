(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day 2026 Flanders Field American Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    05.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    AFN Benelux

    Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Flanders Field American Cemetery, Waregem, Belgium, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of the cemetery, graves and wreaths, crowd shots, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Hank Taylor, United States Military Representative to NATO and Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Sandoval)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008099
    VIRIN: 260525-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725781
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2026 Flanders Field American Cemetery, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    memorial day
    NATO
    MemDay26EUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video