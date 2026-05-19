Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

Interview with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks, after a Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Commemorating Memorial Day brings reflection upon generations of U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and now Guardians stationed in Europe contributing to collective defense while ready, postured forces reinforce Euro-Atlantic security in defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 20:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008082
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-PJ022-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111725533
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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