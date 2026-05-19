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    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Interview with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks, after a Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Commemorating Memorial Day brings reflection upon generations of U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and now Guardians stationed in Europe contributing to collective defense while ready, postured forces reinforce Euro-Atlantic security in defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 20:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008082
    VIRIN: 260524-F-PJ022-1008
    Filename: DOD_111725533
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FR

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MemDay26EUR

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