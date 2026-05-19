Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks, after a Memorial Day ceremony at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. Commemorating Memorial Day brings reflection upon generations of U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and now Guardians stationed in Europe contributing to collective defense while ready, postured forces reinforce Euro-Atlantic security in defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)