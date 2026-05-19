Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of cemetery, graves and wreaths, color guards entering and exiting, official party, crowd shots during national anthems, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley and local leaders speaking and laying wreaths, family members of a fallen service member laying a wreath and Chaplin praying. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008081
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-PJ022-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111725532
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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