Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of cemetery, graves and wreaths, color guards entering and exiting, official party, crowd shots during national anthems, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley and local leaders speaking and laying wreaths, family members of a fallen service member laying a wreath and Chaplin praying. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)