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    Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery

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    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Memorial Day 2026 coverage at Somme American Cemetery, Bony, France, May 24, 2026. As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events like these reaffirm the enduring role of democratic values in shaping the global impact of the United States. Footage includes cutaways of cemetery, graves and wreaths, color guards entering and exiting, official party, crowd shots during national anthems, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley and local leaders speaking and laying wreaths, family members of a fallen service member laying a wreath and Chaplin praying. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008081
    VIRIN: 260524-F-PJ022-1007
    Filename: DOD_111725532
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2026 Somme American Cemetery, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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