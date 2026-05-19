Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 37

Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, This week’s Motivational Monday Minute centers on earned victories. Strategic success often comes through consistent execution, disciplined decisions, and the willingness to finish what you start. Some wins are large and highly visible; others are personal and incremental. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 07:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008072
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-PL327-8223
|Filename:
|DOD_111725459
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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