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    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 37

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, This week’s Motivational Monday Minute centers on earned victories. Strategic success often comes through consistent execution, disciplined decisions, and the willingness to finish what you start. Some wins are large and highly visible; others are personal and incremental. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 07:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008072
    VIRIN: 260524-F-PL327-8223
    Filename: DOD_111725459
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 37, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard
    Motivational Monday
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