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    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2026 | Arlington National Cemetery

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    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The day before Memorial Day, visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at ANC in 1868 to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008069
    VIRIN: 260524-A-ET384-3729
    Filename: DOD_111725423
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flowers of Remembrance Day 2026 | Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Flowers of Remembrance

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