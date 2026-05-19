VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007978" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eighteen Soldiers participated in the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Best Barracks Competition on May 15.



Three judges scored each competitor on cleanliness, uniqueness, creativity and functionality.



The winners for male and female rooms were awarded $165 in gift cards and a BOSS prize package to help further improve their rooms and overall quality of life in the barracks.