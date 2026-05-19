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    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Eighteen Soldiers participated in the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Best Barracks Competition on May 15.

    Three judges scored each competitor on cleanliness, uniqueness, creativity and functionality.

    The winners for male and female rooms were awarded $165 in gift cards and a BOSS prize package to help further improve their rooms and overall quality of life in the barracks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007978
    VIRIN: 260515-A-GF376-1718
    Filename: DOD_111723983
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, BOSS, MWR, Barracks

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