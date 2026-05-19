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    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Participants of the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Eighteen Soldiers participated in the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Best Barracks Competition on May 15.

    Three judges scored each competitor on cleanliness, uniqueness, creativity and functionality.

    The winners for male and female rooms were awarded $165 in gift cards and a BOSS prize package to help further improve their rooms and overall quality of life in the barracks.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:24
    Story ID: 566031
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition
    VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, BOSS, MWR, Barracks

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