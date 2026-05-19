VIDEO: Fort Knox BOSS program hosts second annual Best Barracks Competition

Fort Knox, Ky. — Eighteen Soldiers participated in the second annual Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Best Barracks Competition on May 15.
Three judges scored each competitor on cleanliness, uniqueness, creativity and functionality.
The winners for male and female rooms were awarded $165 in gift cards and a BOSS prize package to help further improve their rooms and overall quality of life in the barracks.
*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 15:24
|Story ID:
|566031
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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