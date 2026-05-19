U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, and college representatives hold a career fair at the 185th for visiting high school and college students to explore different military and college opportunities April 29, 2026. Staff Sgt. Dane Maier, a 185th production recruiter, explained the benefits offered to students who attend the fair. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007956
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-NT229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111723685
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 185th ARW Career Fair, by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa’s 185th ARW 2026 Annual Career Fair
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