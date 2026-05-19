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    2026 185th ARW Career Fair

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    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, and college representatives hold a career fair at the 185th for visiting high school and college students to explore different military and college opportunities April 29, 2026. Staff Sgt. Dane Maier, a 185th production recruiter, explained the benefits offered to students who attend the fair. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007956
    VIRIN: 260508-Z-NT229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111723685
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 185th ARW Career Fair, by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa&rsquo;s 185th ARW 2026 Annual Career Fair

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    TAGS

    recruiting
    Sioux City
    career fair
    185th Air Refeuling Wing
    students
    college

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