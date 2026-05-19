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    Iowa’s 185th ARW 2026 Annual Career Fair

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted its annual career fair for local high school and college students last month.

    With over 300 students registered from across Siouxland and neighboring areas, students were able to learn about career opportunities and jobs available at the unit.

    Airmen and college representatives from the tristate area set up displays to showcase opportunities, benefits and careers offered. Each stand displayed core information about the job and or college, some including hands-on demonstrations of skills used in the training and tactical environment.

    “We have over 90 different jobs out here for them to explore,” said Staff Sgt. Dane Maier, a 185th production recruiter. “It’s a ton of different options and that’s what the career fair is really meant for.”

    Students in attendance learned about the range of careers available at the 185th and those interested were given the opportunity to request additional information on their desired career fields.

    Maier explained that the training from most jobs at the unit, such as fire, medical and security are applicable to the civilian workforce.

    Over 15 college representatives from the local area were invited to attend the career fair and speak with students. According to the Iowa Department of Education website, the Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition for eligible members of the Iowa Army or Air National Guard.

    The typical responsibility of a National Guard member requires drill attendance each month and two weeks of training a year. Working part-time, members can attend college or have a civilian job full-time.

    The event allowed students to ask questions regarding benefits, enlistment requirements and individual required job training. Visit the 185th ARW recruiting page for more information on the benefits and careers available in the U.S. Iowa Air National Guard.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 11:52
    Story ID: 566007
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa’s 185th ARW 2026 Annual Career Fair, by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    recruiting
    Sioux City
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    185th Air Refeuling Wing
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