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    Keller Army Community Hospital: a tribute to the ‘grand old man of Army medicine’ Script

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    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Col. William Keller nicknamed the “Grand Old Man of Army Medicine,” spent decades spearheading surgical innovation, training techniques, and high-quality clinical care to keep warfighters in the fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007951
    VIRIN: 260522-O-TR188-7990
    Filename: DOD_111723586
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keller Army Community Hospital: a tribute to the ‘grand old man of Army medicine’ Script, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keller Army Community Hospital
    MM250
    militarymedicine250

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