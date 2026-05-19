Col. William Keller nicknamed the “Grand Old Man of Army Medicine,” spent decades spearheading surgical innovation, training techniques, and high-quality clinical care to keep warfighters in the fight.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007951
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-TR188-7990
|Filename:
|DOD_111723586
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keller Army Community Hospital: a tribute to the ‘grand old man of Army medicine’ Script, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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