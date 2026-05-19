The D.C. National Guard: Making History Since 1802

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The D.C. Armory’s Brigadier General West A. Hamilton Museum preserves more than 200 years of District of Columbia National Guard history, honoring the legacy of the Soldiers and Airmen who have defended the nation’s capital and served the United States through times of war, national emergencies, and peace. Located inside the historic D.C. Armory, the museum serves as a place of education, connecting visitors to the unique story of the only federally controlled National Guard in the nation. Through historic artifacts, uniforms, photographs, and personal stories, the museum highlights the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of generations who answered the call to serve something greater than themselves.



As America approaches its 250th birthday—the semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence—the museum stands as a powerful reminder that freedom, democracy, and independence are never guaranteed, but preserved through generations of service and sacrifice. The history of the D.C. National Guard reflects the enduring spirit of citizen service that has shaped the nation. By preserving and sharing these stories, the museum not only honors the past, but also inspires future generations to recognize the responsibility of protecting the ideals upon which the United States was built. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)