Flags In 2026 - Arlington National Cemetery and Soldiers' and Airmen's National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, May 21, 2026. This was part of Flags In, where nearly 1,500 soldiers placed approximately 250,000 U.S. flags at ANC and 13,500 U.S. flags at Soldiers' and Airmen's National Cemetery. The flags were placed at every headstone and along every Columbarium Court and Niche Wall column in both cemeteries. As the country prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Flags In connects today’s soldiers to generations of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery / released)