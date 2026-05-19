Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, May 21, 2026. This was part of Flags In, where nearly 1,500 soldiers placed approximately 250,000 U.S. flags at ANC and 13,500 U.S. flags at Soldiers' and Airmen's National Cemetery. The flags were placed at every headstone and along every Columbarium Court and Niche Wall column in both cemeteries. As the country prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Flags In connects today’s soldiers to generations of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007910
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-ET384-6701
|Filename:
|DOD_111722277
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flags In 2026 - Arlington National Cemetery and Soldiers' and Airmen's National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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