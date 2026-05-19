Commanders and Community: faith and purpose

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Dalgleish, Joint Base Andrews senior chaplain, and Dr. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal reverend and 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander, speak about their relationship and the 316th Wing Honorary Commander Program at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 12, 2026. Whitlock was officially inducted as the 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander during the event, which matches civic leaders with military commanders to foster community relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)