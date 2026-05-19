Commanders and Community: faith and purpose

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Dalgleish, Joint Base Andrews senior chaplain, and Dr. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal reverend and 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander, speak about their relationship and the 316th Wing Honorary Commander Program at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 12, 2026. Whitlock was officially inducted as the 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander during the event, which matches civic leaders with military commanders to foster community relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007885
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-VR960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721816
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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