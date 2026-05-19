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    Commanders and Community: faith and purpose

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Dalgleish, Joint Base Andrews senior chaplain, and Dr. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal reverend and 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander, speak about their relationship and the 316th Wing Honorary Commander Program at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 12, 2026. Whitlock was officially inducted as the 316th Wing Religious Affairs honorary commander during the event, which matches civic leaders with military commanders to foster community relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1007885
    VIRIN: 260412-F-VR960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721816
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Commanders and Community: faith and purpose, by A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Religious Affairs
    Honorary Commander
    Honorary CC
    Chaplain
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

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