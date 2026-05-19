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    Overseas PCS with a vehicle

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    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    Department of War Personal Property Activity

    We talked with SSgt Kristina Raines, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance supervisor about the process and steps when it comes to shipping a privately owned vehicle overseas during a PCS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007881
    VIRIN: 260505-F-XO639-5406
    Filename: DOD_111721764
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, Overseas PCS with a vehicle, by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TMO
    PCS season
    OCONUS PCS
    PCS
    Personal Property Activity

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