We talked with SSgt Kristina Raines, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance supervisor about the process and steps when it comes to shipping a privately owned vehicle overseas during a PCS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007881
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-XO639-5406
|Filename:
|DOD_111721764
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Overseas PCS with a vehicle, by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.